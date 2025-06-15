Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,844 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $5,667,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

