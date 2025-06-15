Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 136,946 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 803.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.96 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $220.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,030 shares of company stock worth $59,433,406 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.