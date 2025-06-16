GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2,242.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.56 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

