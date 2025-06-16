Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC cut Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$9.15. The stock has a market cap of C$522.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 5,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,675.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 8,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,934.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,347 shares of company stock worth $140,322. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

