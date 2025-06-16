Brokerages Set Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target at $36.20

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $873.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -2.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pharvaris by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

