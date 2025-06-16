Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Decreases By 42.4%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HORIBA Stock Performance

HORIBA stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.13. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $100.67.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

