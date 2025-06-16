Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRNGet Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

WRN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WRN opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$360.97 million, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 25.74.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.