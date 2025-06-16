Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.00.
WRN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.