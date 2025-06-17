Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES) Financial Survey

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axion Power International and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 0.00 SES AI 1 1 1 0 2.00

SES AI has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SES AI $7.83 million 44.96 -$53.40 million ($0.30) -3.20

This table compares Axion Power International and SES AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SES AI.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A SES AI N/A -22.91% -20.42%

Volatility and Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SES AI beats Axion Power International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

