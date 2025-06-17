National Beverage (FIZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect National Beverage to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter.
National Beverage Price Performance
FIZZ stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $53.48.
Insider Transactions at National Beverage
In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of National Beverage
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FIZZ
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Beverage
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.