National Beverage (FIZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect National Beverage to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter.

FIZZ stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in National Beverage by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 12,294.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 228,553 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

