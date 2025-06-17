Q1 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Raised by Zacks Research

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2027 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

