CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
