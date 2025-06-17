CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.