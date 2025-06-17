FY2025 EPS Estimates for Campbell’s Cut by Zacks Research

Get Campbell's alerts:

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Campbell’s has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

