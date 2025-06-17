Atrium Research Has Strong Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q3 Earnings

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atrium Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research report issued on Friday, June 13th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 6.5%

CVE:SCZ opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. Santacruz Silver Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.