iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

