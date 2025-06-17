CX Institutional Buys Shares of 206 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Pool alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.43.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

Get Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.