Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on POWI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock worth $642,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.