Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.
Power Integrations Stock Up 2.8%
NASDAQ:POWI opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Power Integrations Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
Featured Stories
