Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 5,117 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 116.5% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7%

BA opened at $201.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

