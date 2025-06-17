Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

TXN stock opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

