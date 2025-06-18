Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $301,650,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

