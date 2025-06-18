BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.3 days.

BWAGF opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.66.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

