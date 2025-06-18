BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.3 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
BWAGF opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.66.
BAWAG Group Company Profile
