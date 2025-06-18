Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.30. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

