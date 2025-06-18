Brighton Jones LLC Sells 146 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.10. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

