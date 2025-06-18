Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

