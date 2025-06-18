Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

