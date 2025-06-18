Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,255 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 238,510 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,575,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,561,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

