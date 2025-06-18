Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.30. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 16,844 shares trading hands.

Grow Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

