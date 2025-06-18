Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble
Trimble Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.