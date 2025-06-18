GAMMA Investing LLC Has $755,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 4,741.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 247,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,303,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $700.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,467.23. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

