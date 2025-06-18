Short Interest in Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Increases By 36.9%

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

Shares of CELJF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.