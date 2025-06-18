United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.20 and traded as low as $27.07. United Bancshares shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 697 shares traded.

United Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

United Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

