Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

