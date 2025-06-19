Brighton Jones LLC Sells 132 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 27,673 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,997.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

NXPI opened at $211.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

