Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASR opened at $306.10 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 50.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $24.585 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s payout ratio is 87.16%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

