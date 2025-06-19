Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 525,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $122.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

