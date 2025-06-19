Stifel Canada Comments on Barrick Mining Q2 Earnings

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NYSE B opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,861,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $516,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189,830 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,950,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $348,479,000 after purchasing an additional 275,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrick Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,614,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $303,161,000 after acquiring an additional 296,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

