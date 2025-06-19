Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

