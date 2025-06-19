Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $15.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $64,115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,965,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $27,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

