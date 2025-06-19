Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $70.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
