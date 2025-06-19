Analysts Set Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Target Price at $44.83

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWIN. Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $143,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,593.12. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $2,395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock worth $17,731,131 over the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 377.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 127,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

