Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Get alerts:

Halliburton, Fluor, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, CEMEX, NOV, and Tetra Tech are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide waste collection, disposal, recycling and environmental remediation services. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a sector characterized by relatively stable cash flows, long-term service contracts and regulatory barriers to entry. Because waste generation is tied to economic activity and population growth, these companies often offer defensive qualities and steady dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 10,049,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,197,100. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.69. The stock had a trading volume of 244,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

CX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 1,863,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. NOV has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 684,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

See Also