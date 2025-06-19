Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,185 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $204,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 208,670 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 113,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 174,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Performance

AUSF opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

