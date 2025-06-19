Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $28.60 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.88.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 97.60%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

