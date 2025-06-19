Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 797.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $402.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.