Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $141.23

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total value of $82,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260,388.01. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,634,473.90. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,624,472 shares of company stock valued at $203,509,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

