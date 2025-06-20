Euan Marshall Purchases 5,000 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall bought 5,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £14,800 ($19,929.98).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Euan Marshall bought 6,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,020 ($25,612.71).

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 302.52 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.32. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414 ($5.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities analysts predict that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 400 ($5.39) to GBX 380 ($5.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHP

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.