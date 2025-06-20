Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1%

Everest Group stock opened at $332.72 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

