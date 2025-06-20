Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $915,000 Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 811.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.01 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

