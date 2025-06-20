JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after buying an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,363,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

