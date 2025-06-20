Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6,175.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 7,939,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 316,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 302,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

