Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DUK opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.